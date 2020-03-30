Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

The Mets Police
51984865_thumbnail

Coronavirus Filler Mets Jersey #12: 1924 New York Giants jersey

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 4m

Another Uni-corn that I bought during the five minutes they were available.  This was a 1924 throwback worn by the Formerly New York Giants in their new home out west. Tales of the Duck Knight: Matt Harvey still giving up monster HRs.

Tweets