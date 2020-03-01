Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Mets Merized
Sk-400x300

A Review Of Swing Kings By Jared Diamond

by: Ryan Kolakowski Mets Merized Online 19s

Swing KingsBy Jared Diamond. 336 pp. $28.99In Swing Kings, Jared Diamond unearths chance encounters, unlikely coaches and stark technique changes responsible for transforming pedestrian batter

Tweets