Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Metsblog
51987592_thumbnail

WATCH: Former Met Bartolo Colon pulls off another incredible trick

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 3m

Former Mets right-hander Bartolo Colon has amazed us with a behind-the-back flip and a home run deep into the San Diego night. Now, he's showing off another skill.

Tweets