Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Mets Merized
51989210_thumbnail

Simply Amazin’: Minor Leaguers Left Vulnerable In COVID-19 Deal

by: Tim Ryder Mets Merized Online 5m

In the latest episode of Simply Amazin', Tim is joined by Jacob Resnick of Metsmerized and Mets Minors to discuss the COVID-19 agreement between Major League Baseball and the MLB Players' Associat

Tweets