New York Mets

Metsblog
WATCH: Mets' Marcus Stroman and shoeless Dominic Smith prepare together for season

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 40s

While staying within the social distancing guidelines -- 60 feet, six inches apart, to be exact -- Mets right-handed pitcher Marcus Stroman and outfielder/first baseman Dominic Smith prepared for the season together on Monday.

