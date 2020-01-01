Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Stroman gets work in pitching to Smith in street

by: Anthony DiComo MLB: Mets 45s

No stranger to unorthodox workouts, Marcus Stroman does not appear to be having any trouble keeping in shape during Major League Baseball’s coronavirus stoppage. The Mets pitcher posted a video on social media Monday showing him delivering pitches...

