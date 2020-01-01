New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
VIDEO: Jacob deGrom Rocking His Only College Home Run off Chris Sale is Absolutely Crazy
by: Steven Kubitza — 12up 36s
A video surfaced of New York Mets pitcher Jacob deGrom hitting a home run in college against Boston Red Sox southpaw Chris Sale.
Tweets
-
Had a blast recording today's episode of the Amazin' But True Podcast @JakeBrownRadio and I talk to @KenDavidoff and big time @Mets fan @JimBreuer about Opening Days, Syndergaard, and a little trivia to boot. Check it OUT! Apple podcasts, Spotify and here: https://t.co/OrxNs0M1wLTV / Radio Personality
-
“You yell shark, we’ve got a panic on our hands on the Fourth of July” seems like a pretty iconic quote. Can’t imagine that happening on Coney Island while the Cyclones are playing. #CyclonesCinemaMinors
-
I HAVE TO TALK ABOUT #TigerKing WITH SOMEONE. SOCIAL DISTANCING HAS CRUSHED MY SPIRIT FOR 24 HRS. 800-919-3776 Listen on @ESPNNY98_7FM, ESPNApp, TuneIn, https://t.co/6YtFGHWuYh or "ESPN New York" on smart speakersTV / Radio Personality
-
If this is real this is ridiculous. This team made $340 million last year in revenue. I know there can't be that much money around, but at least keep your people afloat.JUST IN: Letter sent to all staff members for the New York Mets. https://t.co/9NAh6diNlrBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @JakeBrownRadio: #AmazinButTrue new episode out NOW @nypost wherever you get podcasts! @FiggieNY & I are joined by @KenDavidoff as we talk about Syndergaard down for the year. Comedian & rabid #Mets fan @JimBreuer also joins us to provide some laughs. LISTEN @Spotify: https://t.co/OSR64T8Dyi https://t.co/Qo8NVry2czTV / Radio Personality
-
Why does this guy in the cowboy hat pronounce shark “shoik”? That’s going to get annoying quick. #CyclonesCinemaMinors
- More Mets Tweets