New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
New York Mets’ Pete Alonso tells Alex Rodriguez he’s ‘living his fantasy’ (Video)
by: Ryan Honey — Elite Sports NY 2m
New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso spoke with former New York Yankees third baseman Alex Rodriguez via Instagram live on Sunday.
Tweets
-
You know you can just say he lies and is wrong in the headline, right, @nytimes?Blogger / Podcaster
-
In other news, everyone meet Biden’s running mate, who is already working from his playbook! 🙄Testing for coronavirus AND treatment needs to be free. Period.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Coronavirus Filler Mets Jersey Series #6: Mets wear Giants throwbacks https://t.co/paoMTgPPEPBlogger / Podcaster
-
I’ve been out of the loop, focused on family & income So.... •When is Syndergaard having TJ surgery? •Is it outpatient or in hospital? And is the facility in an area w/ CV-19 infections? •Will his staff & surgeons be using supplies possibly needed for emergency care?Beat Writer / Columnist
-
.@paulloduca16 rips Alex Rodriguez in interview with @MandMWFAN. "One of the fakest people out there." https://t.co/KsW4ZHs6or #Yankees #MetsTV / Radio Network
-
i’m not usually one to play social media games but i saw @akfanch post this on insta and then i stole it for mine and let me tell you, it’s a fun trip down memory lane with peopleBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets