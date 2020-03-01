New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Simulated Recap: Mets Can’t Computer Generate A Win
by: metsdaddy — Mets Daddy 5m
Well, there are some issues with the AI and decision making, but in the end, the main takeaway so far is MLB The Show doesn’t think the Mets quite stack up to the NL East competition. All his…
Tweets
-
You know you can just say he lies and is wrong in the headline, right, @nytimes?Blogger / Podcaster
-
In other news, everyone meet Biden’s running mate, who is already working from his playbook! 🙄Testing for coronavirus AND treatment needs to be free. Period.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Coronavirus Filler Mets Jersey Series #6: Mets wear Giants throwbacks https://t.co/paoMTgPPEPBlogger / Podcaster
-
I’ve been out of the loop, focused on family & income So.... •When is Syndergaard having TJ surgery? •Is it outpatient or in hospital? And is the facility in an area w/ CV-19 infections? •Will his staff & surgeons be using supplies possibly needed for emergency care?Beat Writer / Columnist
-
.@paulloduca16 rips Alex Rodriguez in interview with @MandMWFAN. "One of the fakest people out there." https://t.co/KsW4ZHs6or #Yankees #MetsTV / Radio Network
-
i’m not usually one to play social media games but i saw @akfanch post this on insta and then i stole it for mine and let me tell you, it’s a fun trip down memory lane with peopleBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets