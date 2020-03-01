Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

nj.com
51999352_thumbnail

WFAN’s Mike Francesa destroys President Trump’s coronavirus plan: ‘People are dying in Queens!' - nj.com

by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 1m

Close to 800,000 people around the world have been diagnosed with the coronavirus. The U.S. leads the way with more than 164,000 people infected. Almost 40,000 of those cases are in New York City, where nearly 1,000 people have died.

Tweets