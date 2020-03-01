New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Will coronavirus wipe out Baseball Hall of Fame weekend for Yankees great Derek Jeter, others? Here’s latest - nj.com
by: Randy Miller | rmiller@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 2m
A record crowd was expecting to flock to Cooperstown, N.Y., in July to see Yankees legend Derek Jeter and three others be inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame. Will the ceremony be canceled? Here's an update from a Hall of Fame spokesman.
Tweets
-
This year, any Jacob deGrom discussions begin with one topic. Can he achieve the three-peat? A look at deGrom, what he did and what’s ahead. https://t.co/9VFft7wUZsBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Thanks to @WBNG12News, @wicztv, and @NewsChannel34 our local TV stations who continue to provide the best up to date coverage during these difficult times! #thankyouMinors
-
David Schoenfield: Viewers guide... Mike Piazza, Mets help New York heal post-9/11 https://t.co/b44bkn4tzIBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @tedcahill: After an unprecedented decision to cancel the 2020 season, the Division I Council on Monday voted to grant spring sports athletes an extra year of eligibility. What that means for college baseball https://t.co/HZgCpUPKACBlogger / Podcaster
-
Here's something that's sure to lift your spirits. 😊New Post: Why I Will Always Love The Mets https://t.co/m2sM98kySD #Mets #LGM #LFGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @BrianWright86: Tonight at 7 pm ET, @ESPN will air the Sept. 21, 2001 game between the Braves and Mets at Shea, the first major sporting event in NYC after 9/11. Both the game and Mike Piazza's unforgettable eighth-inning home run transcended sports and helped to heal the nation https://t.co/67wowtL1ccBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets