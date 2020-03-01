Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

nj.com
51999793_thumbnail

Will coronavirus wipe out Baseball Hall of Fame weekend for Yankees great Derek Jeter, others? Here’s latest - nj.com

by: Randy Miller | rmiller@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 2m

A record crowd was expecting to flock to Cooperstown, N.Y., in July to see Yankees legend Derek Jeter and three others be inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame. Will the ceremony be canceled? Here's an update from a Hall of Fame spokesman.

Tweets