Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

nj.com
52002397_thumbnail

Coronavirus update: Doomsday scenario predicted for sports in 2020, including NFL - nj.com

by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 12s

The NBA, NHL and MLB suspended their seasons as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. The NFL is moving ahead with the 2020 draft but the offseason workout program is on hold.

Tweets