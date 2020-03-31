Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

The Mets Police
52003400_thumbnail

Structured AND a flat brim? Anyone have some extra shredders?

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 4m

Wow ’47 Shop did you decide to take the worst things about caps and combine them? Does anyone think this Mets cap looks good?  You do?  Do you work in the White House? All caps should be unstructured and have a curved brim. Something like the above,...

Tweets