Structured AND a flat brim? Anyone have some extra shredders?
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 4m
Wow ’47 Shop did you decide to take the worst things about caps and combine them? Does anyone think this Mets cap looks good? You do? Do you work in the White House? All caps should be unstructured and have a curved brim. Something like the above,...
anyone know where to find legitimate surgical or n95 masks? Asking for my mother who likely has the virus. Any links/leads appreciatedBlogger / Podcaster
We are extremely grateful to our partner @DunkinNYTri who helped deliver coffee & donuts to North Shore University Hospital to show our appreciation for the hard working hospital professionals. Thank you for all you are doing! 🧡💙Official Team Account
Dropping a What’s On Your Mind Wednesday mañana. So, what’s on your mind about the Mets? How’s the quarantine going? Reply ⬇️Beat Writer / Columnist
RT @NewsdaySports: MLB extends minor-leaguers' pay, benefits through May 31: https://t.co/fbFbegCx6J | @DPLennonBeat Writer / Columnist
My favorite episode we've done so far. Bobby was great on playing for Lou Lamoriello (!) and all things '99 and 2000 Mets.🎙NEW "The Metrospective" @TimBritton and @thePeteyMac are joined by former @Mets ⚾️ Manager @BobbyValentine to share stories from the past! Full Episode 🎧: https://t.co/VQ1m5YLoiRBeat Writer / Columnist
RT @iii_sisk: Stro is easily my fav baseball player. Dude has drive unlike most and not to mention he’s a Blue Devil. If your name isn’t Marcus Stroman, Ronald Acuna or Yoan Moncada I probably don’t pay attention to ya https://t.co/2eDf06XuwvPlayer
