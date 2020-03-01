Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

nj.com
52009023_thumbnail

Yankees’ Mariano Rivera, Giants’ Justin Tuck coronavirus fundraising: Bid on unique meet and greets, game tickets - nj.com

by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 50s

More than 800,000 people have been diagnosed with COVID-19 during the pandemic. Close to 200,000 victims are in the U.S. with 38,000 in New York City and 16,000 in New Jersey, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Tweets