Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Metsblog
51313074_thumbnail

Mets' Pete Alonso takes issue with criticism about timing of Noah Syndergaard's surgery

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 1m

With all elective surgeries on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic, some eyebrows were raised when it was announced that Noah Syndergaard would have Tommy John surgery immediately rather than wait.

Tweets