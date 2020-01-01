Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

The Daily Stache
Program Alert: Post-9/11 Mets game airing tonight on ESPN

by: Michael Ganci The Daily Stache 22s

Kudos to Brian Wright (no relation to David I think) for the heads up, but ESPN will be airing the first Mets game after Sept. 11, 2001 tonight at 7 p.m. I happened to have tickets to the game, although at 13 I was a little too young to fully...

