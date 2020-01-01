New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Former New York Mets catcher Paul LoDuca rips A-Rod: “One of the fakest people out there”
by: Andres Chavez — Empire Sports Media 11s
Former New York Mets' catcher Paul LoDuca ripped Yankees' great Alex Rodriguez for being "one of the fakest people out there"
Tweets
-
....then POOF! It was gone. #LGM #LFGM https://t.co/SXAAj0jtAeBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @AnthonyDiComo: "I'm Daniel Murphy from Englewood High School, and I bat third." Certainly my favorite Daniel Murphy quote ever, featured in my friend @jareddiamond new book, "Swing Kings," which was released today. Great quarantine reading to check out here: https://t.co/zlcUjN0pClBlogger / Podcaster
-
Are any of these gems in your shoebox? #LGM #LFGM https://t.co/y3UXVEwwUCBlogger / Podcaster
-
my feed is filled with gloom & doom right now so a few things: - let's take things day by day & continue to re-evaluate every 2 weeks like we've been doing - restrictions can and will be lifted if things get better - things will only get better if we stay home & stop the spreadBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @lindseyadler: 😬😬😬😬 https://t.co/VFH9KvXxvCBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Which #Mets player past or present would you be least surprised to learn is friends with the Tiger King, Joe Exotic? #LGM #LFGMBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets