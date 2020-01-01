New York Mets
Minor leaguers will be paid $400 per week through May 31
by: Andres Chavez — Empire Sports Media 3m
Minor leaguers will be paid $400 per week through May 31 or until the minor league baseball season starts, whichever comes first
Tweets
-
New Post: Baseball America Captures The Mood With Striking Cover https://t.co/NF4MUZetb0 #Mets #LGM #LFGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
No show tonight. We’ll be back tomorrow night at 7 on @ESPNNY98_7FM. Stay safe and healthy people!TV / Radio Personality
-
Amid a debate about the ethics of Noah Syndergaard having Tommy John surgery during a global pandemic, a notable piece of context emerged this week: Dr. James Andrews has indefinitely paused such operations at his Florida facility. https://t.co/YZlvO8M0R9Beat Writer / Columnist
-
No show tonight. We’ll be back tomorrow night at 7. Stay safe and healthy people!TV / Radio Personality
-
RT @cbctom: BREAKING: City of Toronto bans all public events until June 30.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸Official Team Account
