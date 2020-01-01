Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Metsblog
52017122_thumbnail

MLB season starting without fans looks even more likely with Toronto banning public events through June 30

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 4m

MLBPA chief Tony Clark said last week that while players would much rather play in front of fans than empty ballparks, they were open to whatever would get the season started the soonest -- including playing without fans.

Tweets