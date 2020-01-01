Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Mets Minors

MMN Top 30 Prospects: Power of Mark Vientos at No. 5

by: Michael Mayer Mets Minors 56s

No. 5 Mark Vientos, 3BB/T: R/R Age: 20 (12/11/1999)Height: 6’4″ Weight: 185 lbsETA: 2023 Previous Rank: 9Acquired: 2017 Amateur Draft (2nd round, American Heritage HS, FL)2019

Tweets