Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Metsblog
52022167_thumbnail

Mets great Keith Hernandez talks changes in today's MLB with Alex Rodriguez: 'I'm old school'

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 5m

After speaking with Pete Alonso on Sunday and then Darryl Strawberry on Monday, A-Rod welcomed Hernandez, the 11-time Gold Glove winner and one of the leaders of the 1986 World Series Champion Mets.

Tweets