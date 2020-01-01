Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Former Mets revisit MLB's post-9/11 return to NY

by: Thomas Harrigan MLB: Mets 3m

On Tuesday, ESPN broadcast the Mets' matchup against the Braves from Sept. 21, 2001 -- the first Major League Baseball game to be played in New York following the Sept. 11 terror attacks. Several former Mets, including pitchers Al Leiter and Glendon...

