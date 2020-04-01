Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

The Mets Police
52026515_thumbnail

Mets Police Morning Laziness: what baseball will look like when it returns…you won’t like it

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 1m

Oh let’s see….one newspaper figured out baseball isn’t coming back soon because Toronto banned public events until the end of June.  Welcome to the party, pal.  This is just starting.  It isn’t almost over.  It’s just starting.  When even Trump is...

Tweets