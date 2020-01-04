New York Mets
Wednesday catch-all thread (4/1/20)
by: Other — Mets 360 7m
Use this thread to comment on any Mets-specific subject you’d like.
Tweets
-
WATCH: Wilson Ramos puts in some work with his brother, who's a Mets prospect https://t.co/UYWr4wZ4tDTV / Radio Network
-
Day 35 of Lent and each day I highlight a special person. Today that is Dawn Devlin who presents such a positive voice on social media. It could be a cloudy & depressing day & she somehow finds something that brings a smile to our faces. The Lord is very proud of you I am sure.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
It'll be a rollercoaster but stick with it. I promise you'll get a laugh or two out of it.This virtual season is going MUCH better than the @sny debacle. https://t.co/8jZgS0BSdZBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @pkcapitol: 35 years ago today, Sports Illustrated unveiled the greatest prospect in New York Mets history. My brothers & I read the profile in sheer horror -- they already had Doc Gooden, Strawberry. Phillies were screwed! Heck of an April 1 cover story. https://t.co/EXHDnGlzABBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Good ideaGot some strange looks in Stop and Shop with my @The7Line headband this morning but all reports are now saying if you cannot get a hold of a real mask that anything is better than nothing . Stay safe everyone. https://t.co/M85jKkomUQSuper Fan
-
Almost that time again. See ya at noon. #ArtClassWithHermFree Agent
