New York Mets

Metsblog
WATCH: Wilson Ramos and his Mets prospect brother prepare for 2020 MLB season

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 45s

Wilson Ramos and his brother, Efren -- a pitcher in the Mets' organization -- had a bullpen session of sorts with one another on Tuesday.

