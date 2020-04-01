Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Mets Merized
52031516_thumbnail

MLB Could Begin Season With No Fans In Attendance

by: Tim Ryder Mets Merized Online 4m

Last Thursday night on CNN, Major League Baseball's commissioner, Rob Manfred, spoke bluntly regarding any potential timelines to begin the 2020 regular season amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic s

Tweets