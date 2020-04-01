New York Mets
Mets legend Rusty Staub undoubtedly would be on front lines of coronavirus fight
by: Ken Davidoff — New York Post 6m
The legendary Rusty Staub, an April Fool’s Day baby, would’ve turned 76 today. And there’s absolutely no doubt what he’d be doing right now, in our current pandemic crisis, had he not passed
RT @Metsmerized: MLB Could Begin Season With No Fans In Attendance https://t.co/2fjGOimGFJ #Mets #LGMBeat Writer / Columnist
WATCH: Wilson Ramos puts in some work with his brother, who's a Mets prospect https://t.co/UYWr4wZ4tDTV / Radio Network
Day 35 of Lent and each day I highlight a special person. Today that is Dawn Devlin who presents such a positive voice on social media. It could be a cloudy & depressing day & she somehow finds something that brings a smile to our faces. The Lord is very proud of you I am sure.Beat Writer / Columnist
It'll be a rollercoaster but stick with it. I promise you'll get a laugh or two out of it.This virtual season is going MUCH better than the @sny debacle. https://t.co/8jZgS0BSdZBlogger / Podcaster
RT @pkcapitol: 35 years ago today, Sports Illustrated unveiled the greatest prospect in New York Mets history. My brothers & I read the profile in sheer horror -- they already had Doc Gooden, Strawberry. Phillies were screwed! Heck of an April 1 cover story. https://t.co/EXHDnGlzABBeat Writer / Columnist
Good ideaGot some strange looks in Stop and Shop with my @The7Line headband this morning but all reports are now saying if you cannot get a hold of a real mask that anything is better than nothing . Stay safe everyone. https://t.co/M85jKkomUQSuper Fan
