Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

MLB: Mets.com
52036180_thumbnail

Hernandez's unique view of 1986 WS Game 6 

by: Mike Lupica MLB: Mets 3m

In a spring without baseball, it was once again the bottom of the 10th of Game 6 of the 1986 World Series for Keith Hernandez on Wednesday morning. The Red Sox led the Mets, who’d won 108 games during the regular season, 3-2 in the Fall Classic, and...

Tweets