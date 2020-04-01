New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
7 Line Army founder Darren Meenan trying to bring some hope to worried Mets fans - New York Daily News
by: Deesha Thosar — NY Daily News 6m
For the 7 Line Army, the Mets were always a distraction.
Tweets
-
Yes, yes they should. #MetsThe Mets should look to sign Pete Alonso to a long-term extension (via @D_AbrianoSNY) https://t.co/QbX7yGytAR https://t.co/XLr2fYNZWZBlogger / Podcaster
-
The Mets should look to sign Pete Alonso to a long-term extension (via @D_AbrianoSNY) https://t.co/QbX7yGytARTV / Radio Network
-
Nice moveShin-Soo Choo Donates $1K To Each Rangers Minor Leaguer https://t.co/cWZFJ8G7E7 https://t.co/7QvqglxZPnBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Take a look and listen. We'll spruce up the backgrounds for the next one.Hi #Mets fans, my beard and I had a wonderful video call with Howie Rose that @wcbs880 kindly produced for us. We’ll have more of these along the way. Here’s the first one. https://t.co/NLbcOv1tDhTV / Radio Network
-
JD and Dom providing real time commentary of Pete’s Tik Tok is everything I hoped it would be and more. Episode 2 of The Cookie Club hath arrived: https://t.co/Nlbx9GAYeg (@TheRealSmith2_ @JDDavis26 @Pete_Alonso20)TV / Radio Personality
-
🍪 NEW COOKIE CLUB! 🍪 @SteveGelbs joins @JDDavis26 and @TheRealSmith2_ as they talk about their favorite Mets jerseys and have some fun criticizing Pete's dancing 🤣 FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/HV3TfN3wesTV / Radio Network
- More Mets Tweets