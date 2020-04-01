Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

The Mets Police
52042131_thumbnail

Best Mets By Number: 2

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 1m

Today on Best Mets By Number we look at 2.  I am going to choose Dilson Herrera.  You guys, and you guys include GKR, told me he was better than Daniel Murphy and is the Mets 2B of the future. Some may have picked a manager or Throneberry, but it’s...

Tweets