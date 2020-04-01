New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Don’t expect Carlos Beltran back in baseball anytime soon: Ron Darling
by: Brendan Bianowicz — New York Post 2m
Don’t expect to hear from Carlos Beltran anytime, sooner or later. At least that’s what Ron Darling thinks. Speaking on WFAN’s “Moose & Maggie” show on Wednesday, the
Tweets
-
RT @Mets: Thank you to our partner Mama’s of Corona for helping coordinate the delivery of 500 boxed lunches to Elmhurst Hospital for the workers who are giving the city their all. Be safe! https://t.co/3n1anHszrSBeat Writer / Columnist
-
NOW ON WFAN: #Yankees Classic Replay. The Bombers take on the Mets on June 12, 2009 (aka "the Luis Castillo dropped pop-up game"). Listen on 101.9 FM, 660 AM, https://t.co/IvuAhb7daS , the https://t.co/KaHLhJ2j7E app or your smart speaker (say, "Play W-F-A-N).TV / Radio Network
-
TEN MINUTE WARNING! Get over to https://t.co/cPr9otJfGzMinors
-
RT @Buster_ESPN: Podcast https://t.co/IJKpr54NSv Jim Kaat pitched to Ted Williams and Mickey Mantle, started against Sandy Koufax in the World Series; he's got many stories, and observations about deGrom, Bumgarner, Kershaw, Cole, etc. @PaulHembo brings the numbers.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @Irrigator19: @Buster_ESPN @PaulHembo Jim Kaat was an amazing dude. I had chance to talk to him for an hour or so, he was very cool. I sat next to him one night at an Orlando Magic game. He asked where I thought a men’s room was and after that we had a cool time.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Jeff McNeil with a coronavirus-related good deed, giving away a pair of signed cleats. Donate $25 or more, be entered to win the cleats. The goal: $10,000. Fundraising benefits the Center for Disaster Philanthropy's COVID-19 efforts.Please consider donating to the @funds4disaster COVID-19 Response Fund and you could win my signed cleats. 100% of proceeds support preparedness, containment, response and recovery for those affected and first responders. Thank you everyone and stay safe! https://t.co/vzlzTztCKRBeat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets