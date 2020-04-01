Jeff McNeil with a coronavirus-related good deed, giving away a pair of signed cleats. Donate $25 or more, be entered to win the cleats. The goal: $10,000. Fundraising benefits the Center for Disaster Philanthropy's COVID-19 efforts.

Jeff McNeil Please consider donating to the @ funds4disaster COVID-19 Response Fund and you could win my signed cleats. 100% of proceeds support preparedness, containment, response and recovery for those affected and first responders. Thank you everyone and stay safe! https://t.co/vzlzTztCKR