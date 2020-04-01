Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

nj.com
A3p5byq5pjcdnf4cpkkvuny3dq

Ex-Mets, Phillies star Lenny Dykstra shares ‘good coronavirus news’ on former teammate Wes Chamberlain - nj.com

by: Randy Miller | rmiller@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 10s

Often-troubled MLB star Lenny Dykstra shared news on one of his teammates from the Phillies' 1993 National League championship team.

Tweets