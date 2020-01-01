New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
March Bad-Ness: The Foul Four
by: Vasilis Drimalitis — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 5m
The winners of each region have been revealed, and this vote will determine the finals.
Tweets
-
What was your favorite #Mets game of 2019? #LGM #LFGM https://t.co/0OXYiXNjc3Blogger / Podcaster
-
LIVE: The Virtual Mets try to make it two in a row in D.C. #LFGVM https://t.co/ScWpZapL8QTV / Radio Network
-
Jacob deGrom's average changeup velocity last season was 90.3 MPH. His changeup velocity was faster than 74 pitchers average fastball velocity. #Mets #LGMJacob deGrom's average slider velocity last season was 92.5 MPH..... His slider velocity was faster than 203 pitchers average fastball velocity. Insanity 😱🔥 https://t.co/iFbccFSIqlBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @cherigolub: I’m thrilled to report that our friend @ACausi is getting stronger. He continues to get the best care from @NorthwellHealth Manhasset and he’s become quite popular (no surprise). He’s making his mark there! Thank u all for spreading the word. He’s not alone. 🙏 #causistrong https://t.co/Rw2YUdjSkvBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @Metsmerized: Simply Amazin’: Special Guest, Ty Kelly https://t.co/HJlsaMmmw5 #Mets #LGMBeat Writer / Columnist
-
More encouraging info about Post photographer Anthony Causi as battles the coronavirus.I’m thrilled to report that our friend @ACausi is getting stronger. He continues to get the best care from @NorthwellHealth Manhasset and he’s become quite popular (no surprise). He’s making his mark there! Thank u all for spreading the word. He’s not alone. 🙏 #causistrong https://t.co/Rw2YUdjSkvBeat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets