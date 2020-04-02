Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

The Mets Police
Coronavirus Filler Mets Jersey #15: 2012 Spring Training jersey

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 1m

I have always liked these….but the side panels were all the rage those days….and side panels suck.  But I like the general look of this as civilian wear.

