Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

MLB: Mets.com
52060239_thumbnail

Baseball mentality helping Rojas navigate delay

by: Nathalie Alonso MLB: Mets 27s

Luis Rojas was two weeks away from his managerial debut with the Mets when the COVID-19 pandemic prompted Major League Baseball to cancel all remaining Spring Training games on March 12 and postpone the start of the 2020 regular season. At this time,

Tweets