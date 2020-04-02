New York Mets
There’s a Pandemic. Is This a Time for Tommy John Surgery?
by: Tyler Kepner — NY Times 3m
Decisions to schedule operations for pitchers like Noah Syndergaard of the Mets and Chris Sale of the Red Sox have caused debate.
The Yankees and the Mets have yet to have substantial discussions regarding home games in neutral sites (via @martinonyc) https://t.co/CdVXgeyr2DTV / Radio Network
It's hard to imagine the Yankees or Mets being able to host a home game anytime soon. But there haven't yet been substantial discussions of NY teams playing home games in neutral sites. More details: https://t.co/Z8nMTsKNBrBeat Writer / Columnist
