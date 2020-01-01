Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Sources: No serious talks yet of Mets, Yankees playing home games in neutral sites

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 5m

Major League Baseball and the Players Association are willing to consider just about any idea that will enable them to salvage a piece of the 2020 season, including playing games at neutral sites.

