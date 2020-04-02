Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

The Mets Police
52063906_thumbnail

Former Mets star Daniel Murphy donates $100,000 to help minor leaguers

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 3m

Nice job by Mr. and Mrs. Murphy. Rockies first baseman Daniel Murphy and his wife, Tori, have hit a home run for Minor League players. The Murphys donated $100,000 to More Than Baseball and Our Baseball Life, organizations that offer services and...

Tweets