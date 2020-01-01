New York Mets
A year ago today: deGrom ties Gibson, goes deep
by: Andrew Simon — MLB: Mets 20s
To help fill the baseball void, we’re flipping the calendar back one year to remind us all just how awesome our great game is. Here's a look back at the best of April 3, 2019: Jacob deGrom has been putting himself among some awfully impressive...
