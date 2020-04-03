New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Brodie Van Wagenen bullish on Mets’ rotation despite Noah Syndergaard loss
by: Dan Martin — New York Post 4m
When the Mets added Michael Wacha and Rick Porcello to their rotation in December, general manager Brodie Van Wagenen made a bold proclamation: “I think we’re probably the deepest starting
Tweets
-
RT @Anthony_Recker: @Todd_Zeile tells you what umpires are really like! Oh, and yea, we break down a little bit of @JeffMcNeil805 ... how good can he be? Watch! https://t.co/xaJMkgaAH2TV / Radio Personality
-
RT @Todd_Zeile: You sure it was a dummy chart? That’s the only pitch he ever threw...Mariano learned from @AlLeiter22 😉👊🏻 @GlendonRusch @Mets https://t.co/kjRhCL3kFkTV / Radio Personality
-
#Mets GM on life without Noah https://t.co/Td9BZcmGtsBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @BMonzoRadio: Friday with @MandMWFAN: @MsCharlotteWWE at 10:40a. Former @Mets legend Lenny Harris at 12:20p. #MysteryGuests. And a few surprises. @WFAN660 / @RDCSportsTV / Radio Personality
-
Best Mets By Number: 3 https://t.co/MmhebxXdSBBlogger / Podcaster
-
The reported Corona Virus Cases on March 10 sat at 1,000 and on April 2 that number stands at 245,070...If the next 2 weeks will be the worst--where will that # climb to? That puts fear in my heart.Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets