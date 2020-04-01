Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

nj.com
52071865_thumbnail

Ex-Yankee Brian McCann got ring playing for 2017 Astros, but the cheating is ‘eating him up’ - nj.com

by: Randy Miller | rmiller@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 39s

Seven-time All-Star catcher Brian McCann wasn't a fan of the Astros' cheating in 2017, and he's now upset that he'll forever be linked to that team.

Tweets