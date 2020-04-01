Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Mets Daddy

Trivia Friday: 2020 Mets Drafted After 5th Round

by: metsdaddy Mets Daddy 2m

With Rob Manfred’s taking advantage of a global pandemic to implement his plan to contract 42 minor league teams and eliminate opportunities for minor league players, the 2020 draft will be l…

Tweets