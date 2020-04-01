Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

nj.com
51572169_thumbnail

Could coronavirus push Yankees out of New York? Sites discussed, Zack Britton says - nj.com

by: Brendan Kuty | BKUTY@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 6s

Fears over the coronavirus in New York City might turn the Yankees into a neutral-site team for a while when baseball returns following the pandemic.

Tweets