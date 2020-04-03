Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

The Mets Police
52077318_thumbnail

Tales of the Duck Knight: let’s check in on the Dumpster Fire Mets

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 5m

As I play MLB The Show as the 2020 Long Island Ducks of the AL West, the game is playing the rest of the league including the Mets, who are a complete dumpster fire 20+ games out in June.   Let’s see how some familiar faces are doing. Well even if...

Tweets