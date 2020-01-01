Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Brodie Van Wagenen confident Mets can withstand loss of Noah Syndergaard

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 6s

Brodie Van Wagenen said soon after signing Michael Wacha and Rick Porcello that the Mets had one of the deepest rotations in baseball. Now without Noah Syndergaard, Van Wagenen is confident his team will 'rise to the challenge.'

