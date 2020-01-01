Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Metsblog
45467545_thumbnail

'Pent up' Pete Alonso's message to Mets fans for when season starts: 'Shake the damn stadium!'

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 2m

This shouldn't be a surprise coming from the same guy who originated the #LFGM rallying cry last season, but Mets first baseman Pete Alonso penned an emotional missive on Friday.

Tweets