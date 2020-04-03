Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Coronavirus Filler Mets Jersey #16: blue 1987 Seaver

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 5m

Continuing this filler series in which I go through old posts….here’s a 1987 blue Seaver jersey which I guess maybe could have existed had Seaver been on the 1987 Mets and they wore blue jerseys.  Regardless , I own it.    

