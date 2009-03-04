New York Mets
Pete Alonso eager to hear Mets fans ‘cheer your lungs out’ again
by: Peter Botte — New York Post 4m
Pete Alonso is spending his idle time during the coronavirus pandemic shutdown watching baseball and longing to hear the roars of the Citi Field faithful. The record-setting 2019 National League
RT @munsonce: Had fun with @hermsterms recreating this epic play by Endy Chavez. Truly a catch for the books. My proportions are a bit off, but oh well! This Mets fan in Milan had fun doing it! @the7line #ArtClassWithHerm https://t.co/N0132xgVknSuper Fan
💈 Best Hair in Baseball 💈 #BHIB TOURNAMENT - ROUND TWO Who Has Better Hair? @Mets @NoahSyndergaard 📸 https://t.co/OS0jv78zvd @SFGiants @ShaunAnderson37 📸 https://t.co/VnJWO4z15RTV / Radio Network
RT @ToddZolecki: Bryce Harper announces that his family has donated $500,000 to @DirectRelief @threesquareLV and @Philabundance to help those in need in Las Vegas and Philly during the coronavirus pandemic.Blogger / Podcaster
#OTD-04/03/2009: The @Mets signed slugger Gary Sheffield after he was released by the Detroit Tigers earlier in the week. In 100 games with the club, Sheffield posted a .276/.372/.451 slash, & hit his 500th career HR on April 17. @garysheffield @GarysheffieldJr #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
😂🗣My favorite baseball GIF is @STR0 practicing social distancing. Right, @STR0? https://t.co/D90wXh4RsrPlayer
Lent continues & I've been focused on My Dad but I highlight a special person every day. Today @AMBS_Kernan -amazing columnist for NY Post but also such a great friend who cares for others in such a profound way. He's such an inspiration to be around in the press box. Thank u KKBeat Writer / Columnist
