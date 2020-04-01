New York Mets
On This Date: Mets Win Lottery, Sign Tom Seaver
by: Marshall Field — Mets Merized Online 5m
Some anniversaries are more meaningful than others.For the New York Mets, perhaps with the exception of Game 5 versus Baltimore on October 16, 1969, and game 7 against the Red Sox on October 2
A lot of you guys wanted to know what JD Davis and Dom Smith’s SINGLE favorite moment from last season was. I’m not sure JD understood the question... 🤣🤣 To hear Dom’s one answer and more, watch the full episode here: https://t.co/Nlbx9GAYegTV / Radio Personality
#OTD-04/03/2000: Al Leiter tossed 8 innings of 1-run ball in the @Mets 2-1 win over the Padres at home. It was the first time in Leiter's career that he tossed at least 8.0 innings while allowing no more than 1 ER and did not walk a batter. @AlLeiter22 @Metsmerized #MetsBlogger / Podcaster
RT @FiggieNY: This Monday April 6th, @Smatz88 will join the Amazin' But True Podcast to discuss his efforts of making a difference in the community, the @Mets, and more... #StayTuned https://t.co/zOkt4BSEcDBeat Writer / Columnist
This Monday April 6th, @Smatz88 will join the Amazin' But True Podcast to discuss his efforts of making a difference in the community, the @Mets, and more... #StayTunedTaylor and I continue to be inspired by the countless selfless acts of our first responders, doctors, nurses, & medical staff in the war against COVID-19. Thank you for your bravery and dedication serving our community & your patients! #FirstResponders #TRU32 #COVID19PandemicTV / Radio Personality
RT @KentTaylorWAVE: Please continue to pray for @jdemling He was placed on a ventilator today. Doctors remain optimistic https://t.co/3cjCL1uej5TV / Radio Personality
At the NY chapter of the BBWAA dinner in January, Steven Matz received the Joan Payson/Shannon Forde award for Community Service. He is making a run for 2020 as well #MetsTaylor and I continue to be inspired by the countless selfless acts of our first responders, doctors, nurses, & medical staff in the war against COVID-19. Thank you for your bravery and dedication serving our community & your patients! #FirstResponders #TRU32 #COVID19PandemicBeat Writer / Columnist
