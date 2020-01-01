Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Mets 360
52084551_thumbnail

Scouting Jarred Kelenic against top pitching prospect Forrest Whitley

by: Gus Livaditis Mets 360 49s

Late last season, the Seattle Mariners AA affiliate, the Arkansas Travelers, were facing Forrest Whitley (23) and the AA affiliate of the Houston Astros, so it was a good time to see personally how…

Tweets